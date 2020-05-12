Wineke: Is the president well?

MADISON, Wis. — President Trump started his day Tuesday by tweeting that he thinks television personality and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough is a murderer.

News reports say it was the president’s eighth tweet of the morning – all before 7 a.m.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida?” Trump asked. “Did he get away with murder? Some people think so.”

This, in case anyone could forget, is the President of the United States sending off a number of aimless tweets, more than one of which accused a fellow citizen of murder.

When will his Republican enablers come to grips with the fact that this man is not well?

The “murder” of which the president tweets, involves the 2001 death of a Scarborough staff member found dead in his Florida office. An autopsy found the woman had an undiagnosed heart condition which caused her to fall and strike her head on a desk. No sane person has suggested Scarborough had any part of it.

Trump has been on somewhat of a roll. He invented something he calls “Obamagate” and said it constitutes the biggest political crime in history, though he hasn’t specified what that crime might be.

He has praised former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as a “great patriot” even though he fired Flynn early in his administration because, he said, Flynn lied to Vice President Pence about his involvement with the Russian ambassador. Flynn twice pleaded guilty to lying to Pence and to the FBI but the government dropped charges against him last week.

He walked out of a press conference when a reporter refused to stop questioning him about his claims that China unleashed the COVID-19 virus on the public.

Neither you nor I could get away with that kind of behavior. Those who loved us would take us in hand, perhaps suggest counseling.

Trump’s supporters act as if they were Katherina in “The Taming of the Shrew.” If he holds up three fingers and says they are four, his supporters all fall in place and repeat his craziness.

All this would be bad enough in somewhat normal times. But we live in a time when more than 80,000 Americans have died of a pandemic virus, more than one in five workers lost his or her job in the past month or so and our local units of government are contemplating firing police officers and fire fighters because their budgets have dissipated.

It is time for Republicans to stop living in fantasy land and start living up to their responsibilities.

