Windows shattered after teen hits apartment building with shovel, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said several windows were shattered after a teen hit a garden shovel against an apartment building entryway.

Officers were sent to a building along the 3700 block of E. Karstens Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said the teen ran away after he was confronted by neighbors. One woman told officers she thought someone shot out one of her windows.

The 16-year-old is visiting from Chicago, the release said. He told officers he got into a fight with the person he was staying with, who also lives in the damaged building.

