Apartment window broken, laptop taken off nearby table, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said someone broke a window and reached inside an apartment to steal a laptop.

Officers were called to an apartment along the 1300 block of W. Dayton street around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the laptop was left on a table next to the window.

Two roommates were sleeping when they heard a crash, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Police said someone broke a window, cut a screen and reached inside to steal the computer.

