Wind to affect tailgating at Brewers home opener

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MILWAUKEE — The smell of grills may carry a bit farther than the parking lot at American Family Field as Brewers fans tailgate ahead of the team’s home opener Thursday afternoon, but the team is warning fans of other impacts the strong winds may have on the experience.

The Brewers issued a notice on social media Thursday afternoon for anyone going to the game, saying they are recommending fans leave tents and canopies at home for the first home game of the year due to the extremely strong winds in the forecast.

⚠️ ATTENTION 4/14 TICKET HOLDERS ⚠️ Due to the extremely high winds today, we're recommending that fans avoid setting up tents or canopies in the interest of everyone's safety. Be aware of the wind picking up small grills, tables, etc. — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2022

The team is also asking people to keep an eye on smaller grills, tables, and anything else that may blow away.

Lots will open just after 1 p.m. for tailgating, three hours before first pitch at 4:14 p.m. You can find a list of rules by clicking here and a parking map by clicking here.

Gates to American Family Field will open two hours ahead of time. Formal introductions will begin at about 3:48 p.m., with the national anthem being sung at 4:01 p.m.

Thursday’s ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by 12-year-old Tucker Sparks, the brother of Jackson Sparks, who was killed during the Waukesha parade tragedy in December. Tucker was also injured in the incident, but survived.

