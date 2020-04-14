Wind fuels abandoned campfire, causes lengthy fire fight in wooded area

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters spent more than five hours putting out a fire started by an abandoned campfire, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

Crews were to the 4100 block of Westerfield Lane around 9 a.m. Monday.

Someone in the area called 911 after noticing smoke coming from a wooded area, the release said.

Crews found a large pile of vegetation and logs burning about a half-mile into the woods. Strong winds and the remote location of the fire made it hard to put out, firefighters said.

Around 1,200 feet of hose was used to reach the fire location.

Nobody was around at the time the fire was discovered.

Firefighters could not identify those responsible for, the release said.