Wilson Street Parking Garage now open

MADISON, Wis. — After a decade of coordination, the Wilson Street Parking Garage is now open.

The garage is 240,000 square feet and features 560 parking stalls. It also has free bike parking as well as EV charging stations. There will be future development above the parking garage which will be called the Stonehouse Development.

As for the Government East Parking Garage, city officials say demolition for that will happen in mid-July.

