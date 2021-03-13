Wilson Street garage ready to open on March 16

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Parking Division is opening the Wilson Street Garage on March 16 after repairs and inspections.

The garage closed in February due to a sprinkler malfunction.

The city says corrective and preventive measures have been made in order to safely reopen the garage.

Sprinklers will be reinspected on upper and lower levels before the official reopening. The lowest levels of the garage will be closed to parking and traffic during inspections.

For more information, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.