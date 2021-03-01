Wilson E. Ray

Wilson E. Ray age 61, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.

Wilson was born on April 18, 1959 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, the son of Herman Lee and Mary Alice (Shoemaker) Ray. He married Melanie Cowens on May 9, 1987 in Virginia. Wilson will be remembered by his family as a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie Ray; two sons, Michael Ray, Matthew Ray, all of Monroe; three brothers, Nelson Ray, Harry Lee Shoemaker, Richard Reedy; a sister, Ida Mae Keeler; mother-in-law, Jaunita Heatwole; brother-in-law, Anthony Cowens (Lisa); and a sister-in-law, Janet (Timmy) Craig.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Katrina Sue Ray.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

