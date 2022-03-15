Wilma Remy

by Obituaries

Wilma M. Remy, age 95, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was born on August 14, 1926 in the Town of Blooming Grove, WI the daughter of Arthur and Marietta (Adams) Kampmeier. Wilma attended Madison East High School. On February 12, 1947 she married Hubert T. Bollig at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Madison. Later after Hubert died following an automobile accident, she married Kenneth Remy on June 23, 1963 at St. William’s Catholic Church in Paoli. Wilma was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

She loved and cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed painting ceramics and quilting at the Sugar River Senior Center. Wilma is survived by her children Debra Bollig, David (Marilyn) Bollig, Charles Remy, and Jeff (Shayla) Remy, grandchildren Tyler (Danyelle) Bollig, Keith (Iliana) Bender, Kyle Remy, Katilyn Remy, Michael, Kim, Christina, and Terrail, and twelve greatgrandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters Ruth Anderson and Rosella Bollig, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Hubert Bollig and Kenneth Remy, son Thomas Bollig, daughter Jeanette Bollig, sister Marilyn Francois, and brothers Henry, Norbert, Maurice, and Arne Kampmeier.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Madison, WI. A visitation will precede the funeral mass from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staffs of UW Health Care Direct and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Deb Chicks for the kind and compassionate care given to Wilma.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.