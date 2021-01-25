Wilma L. Graf

Age 89, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Aster Assisted Living.

Wilma was born on December 11, 1931 in Hendrickson, Missouri to T.R. and Frances (Ethridge) Tackett. She lived and attended school in Poplar Bluff, MO. She met serviceman Robert Phillips and they were united in marriage on December 13, 1947. The couple farmed in northern Illinois while raising their six children and fostering nine children over the years. In 1959, they bought a farm near South Wayne where they farmed for 14 years before divorcing. Wilma married Walter Graf on July 3, 1976 in St. Louis, MO. She graduated with honors while earning degrees as an RN, DAPA, and psychiatric counselor from St. Louis University. She worked at St. Mary’s, the VA, and other hospitals in St. Louis. In retirement, Wilma served as parish nurse at the United Methodist Church in St. Louis and Brodhead, WI.

Wilma and Walt enjoyed many years of traveling in the U.S., Hawaii, and nine other countries. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, driving her car, and a good cup of coffee. Walt passed away on September 15, 2005 and Wilma returned to WI to be closer to her children.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Jeff) Meyer of Monroe, Charlotte (Darrell) Bendorf of Harvard, IL, Kevin (Melissa) Phillips of Monroe, Tom (Ellen) Phillips of South Wayne, Neva (Keith) Berg of Tulsa, OK, Nancy (Kevin) Curran of Browntown. Wilma was blessed with two step-children, Wayne (Mala) Graf of Columbia, MO, Kathy Lohmann of St. Louis; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; brother, Homer (Elaine) Tackett of Monroe; sister-in-law, Mary Tackett of Poplar Bluff, MO; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sons, David and Dennis Phillips; brothers, Lester, Paul, and Larry Tackett; and a sister, Delores Moore.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

