Willy Street Co-op raises more than $53,000 for nine anti-racism organizations

Customers raised $33,869.76 in 14 days, then the Co-op matched $20,000.

Willy Street Co-op raised $53,869.76 for nine organizations that are working to promote anti-racism, lift Black lives, support protesters and encourage police accountability.

Customers donated $33,869.76 in 14 days and the Co-op matched $20,000.

Donations will be divided among national and local nonprofits and also given to regional food co-ops who will use the funds to support their communities.

The nonprofits benefiting from the funds are Freedom Inc., NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, National Police Accountability Project, Rebalanced Life-Wellness Association, The Progress Center for Black Women and Urban Triage.

The funds will benefit three regional food co-ops. The first is Mississippi Market in St. Paul, Minnesota which will be used to raise month for the Hamline Midway Coalition, which aims to rebuild small business and nonprofit storefronts, and Voices for Racial Justice. The second recipient is Riverwest Co-op, which will give funds toward justice and resources for the BIPOC community. The third recipient will be the Seward Community Co-op in Minneapolis, which will be used for murals and art honoring Black lives at Seward Co-op buildings.

The Co-op is also working with Step Up for Equity, which creates workshops to produce inclusive, equitable and diverse workplaces.

“We are deeply committed to serve and make a difference in our communities to ensure inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity for everyone,” said Anya Firszt, general manager at Willy Street Co-op. “However, we acknowledge that we have not eliminated systemic racism in our Co-op and have a lot of work to do. The Willy Street Co-op is engaging with an outside consultant to create a plan to end organizational racism at the Co-op. We are committed to making our Co-op a place where ‘everyone is welcome’ is a reality.”

