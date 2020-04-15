Willy Street Co-op partners with Union Cab for grocery delivery

The shop is also limiting amount of customers in store

To help limit the amount of people that come to Willy Street Co-op and help get customers groceries faster, Willy Street Co-op is partnering with Union Cab Co-op for grocery delivery.

Starting Wednesday, the Co-op and Union Cab will be delivering essential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We all need to come together and help other businesses and our community,” Brendon Smith, communications director with Willy Street Co-op, says. “Like many other businesses around the world, Union Cab’s business is down and we need help getting products to our customers. It’s the perfect time for our cooperative and theirs to join forces.”

Smith says Willy Street Co-op started offering delivery last winter with two vehicles and that was enough for the demand at the time. With recent events, they got a third vehicle, but it still wasn’t enough. Someone suggested working with Union Cab, and as a fellow co-op Smith said the partnership fit.

Union Cab will be providing drivers with sanitizing kits to sanitize cabs and workers will have access to supplies to help with personal cleanliness. Cabs will be sanitized at the beginning and end of each shift and will be sanitized between each ride. Workers are also expected to stay home if experiencing any symptoms.

“[We are] helping to ensure that people can feel secure in their ability to acquire their staples and have some continuity of normalcy during such a stressful time,” says JP Ziemer, sales and marketing representative for Union Cab. “Food security should be a human right and we are proud to help people maintain access to food while staying safe in their homes.”

Smith says demand is currently high at Willy Street Co-op, so there might not be delivery or pickup reservations available. They plan to add more slots as they are able.

Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and 30 customers can shop at a time. The first hour of each day will be open only for seniors or those who have compromised immune system, when no more than 20 customers will be allowed at Willy East or Willy West.

No reusable bags, mugs or containers are allowed at the store, except bulk water jugs. The meat service counter, seafood service counter at Willy North, deli, juice and coffee bar, bulk aisle and seating areas are closed.

