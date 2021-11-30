Willo M. Young

Willo Marie Young, 101, of Platteville, Wisconsin died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Community Evangelical Free Church in Platteville, Pastor Larry Lloyd officiating. The family requests that visitors wear masks. The link for a live stream of the service can be found at www.cefcplatteville.org. Friends of the family may call from 2:00 pm until the service. Memorials may be made to the Willo Young Memorial Fund, Melby Funeral Home and Crematorium, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Willo was born to Fred and Mabel May on November 17, 1920 at her parent’s home near Dover, KS. She completed her high school by correspondence and teacher’s training at Miltonvale Wesleyan College in Kansas and Albany College in Oregon. She began dating her future husband Harold while in Oregon, and they became engaged just before he was shipped off to Europe in WWII. During the war, she taught in rural schools near Dover. After the war she and Harold were married and they moved to Marion, IN where he completed his ministerial training. From 1948 to 1983 Willo served as a loving mother to four and a faithful pastor’s wife in various towns in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, and Nebraska. In 1983 she and Harold retired in Rogers, AR, although for several years she kept busy as a GED teaching assistant, a volunteer at the VA hospital, an avid gardener, and in the local church. After Harold passed away in 1983 she moved to Platteville to be near family.

Willo is survived by her four children Lester (Bonnie) of Gardiner, ME, Philip (Sharon) of Platteville, Loree (Bruce), and Dale, both of Walnut Creek, CA, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Willo loved the Lord and the family is comforted in the assurance that she is now rejoicing in the presence of Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Platteville and Epione Pavilion for their loving care of Willo over her last couple of years.

