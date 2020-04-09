Willis Lee “Bill” Reindahl

OREGON-Willis Lee “Bill” Reindahl, age 92, passed away peacefully at home, on Monday, April 6, 2020.

He was born on July 6, 1927, to Victor and Eva (Bethel) Reindahl.

Willis graduated from Oregon High School in 1945. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. In 1948, he and his father started VC Reindahl and Son Trucking and Stone. Willis married Beverly Peterson on March 3, 1950, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. They lived in Oregon their entire married life. Willis retired in 2000 when his son took over the business. He continued to help out when he could and enjoyed being outdoors. Willis planted a garden every year enjoying the fresh produce he harvested. He went on trips to casinos with his friends and enjoyed sharing a beverage with them. An avid Cubs fan, Willis also enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers. His family held a special place in his heart and looked forward to spending time with them.

Willis is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Beverly; daughter, Karen Truesdell; and son, Rick (Robin). He is further survived by his sisters, Ruth (Rodney) Anthony and Norma Winch; granddaughters, Jami (Austin), Amy (Matt), Angela (Bret) and Cheyanna (Dillon); grandsons Quinn, Cody, Colton (Cierra); great-grandsons, Chance (Agnes), Louis (Haley), Xavier (Haely), and Logan; great-granddaughters, Ella, Aurora and Adalyne; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Pam Ragan and Zoe Thiessen; grandsons, Scott and Troi; and great-granddaughter, Faith.

A private graveside service with military honors were held at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon, Wis. A Celebration of Willis’s life will take place at a later date when family and friends can gather together in remembrance.

You were our rock. We will miss and love you always.

