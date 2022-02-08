William W. “Bill” Scullion

by Obituaries

William W. “Bill” Scullion, 91 years young, of Highland WI peacefully passed away early in the morning on February 7, 2022 on his family’s farm. Non COVID related.

He was born to the late Charles and Florence (Hasburgh) Scullion on October 21, 1930 on the family farm.

Bill graduated from Highland High School in 1949. He married the love of his life and best friend, JohnAnn Felton, on September 29, 1953. Together they were blessed with four sons. He taught his sons patience, kindness and the meaning of a strong work ethic.

Bill was an Iowa County Deputy for 20 plus years and all the while continued to farm on his family farm.

At the age of 61, Bill decided to get a tattoo that he was quite proud of. He so fittingly chose a green shamrock with the words “Wild Bill.” This summed up Bill’s personality perfectly. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed having a good time and laughing.

Bill’s passion was farming the family farm and spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing cards and on occasion, throwing back a few cold ones.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years JohnAnn, sons, James (Karen), D Kelly (Cathy), and John (Maryann) all from Highland.

Bill was blessed with 10 beloved grandchildren, Jessie Scullion, Ben (Alix) Scullion, Trent Scullion, Clint Scullion, Chantel (Brantly) Bollant, Dustin (Lisa) Scullion, Katelyn (Cade) Nichols, Ashley (Bryce) Moen, William Carnahan, Christine Piangco, 11 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Bill was proceeded in death by his son, Walter; grandson, Clint Scullion; parents; brothers, Tom (Dorothy) Scullion and Michael (Joan) Scullion; sisters, Helen “Nellie” Prochaska-Wagget and Mary (Cyril) Wepking; brother in-law, Dale Felton, and sister in-law, Patricia Herrington.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Phillips Catholic Church on West Dodgeville St, Highland WI. Visitation from 10am until 11am. Burial will be in St. Philip’s Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Highland Fire Station, 709 E. Dodgeville St., Highland, WI.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online Condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Highland 608-929-4815

www.houckfuenralhomes.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.