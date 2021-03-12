William Vande Hey

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

COLUMBUS—William R. Vande Hey age 74, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was born to William and Doris (Kelly) Vande Hey on November 24, 1946 in Newport News, VA. During his high school and college years he excelled in wrestling. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1974. William was a sales representative and co-owner of Locke Bros. Inc., Brookfield. He loved golfing and time spent hunting at his cabin.

He loved playing cards, working on projects with his best friend Tom Lay, and gardening. He had a lovely sense of humor, was a deep thinker, and his blue eyes were so expressive.

He will be missed so much. Survivors include his son Timothy (Connie) Vande Hey of Columbus, his daughter Laura Vande Hey of Madison; five grandchildren Emma Andreasson (Julian Boucher), Oskar Andreasson, Jake Podrasky, Lauren (Brandon) Stebbins and Peyton (Abigail) Podrasky; five great grandchildren Teagan, Nora, Lydia, Pieper and Maverick; two sisters Cathy (Bill) Stowers of Merrimac and Deborah (Nick) Derth of Monroe; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.