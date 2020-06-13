William S. Sessions, who served as FBI director under three presidents, dies at 90

Former FBI director William S. Sessions died Friday , June 12, in San Antonio, his daughter Sara Sessions confirmed to CNN. He was 90.

(CNN) — Former FBI director William S. Sessions died Friday morning in San Antonio, his daughter Sara Sessions confirmed to CNN. He was 90.

Sessions served as FBI director under three presidents. He was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and was fired by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

The New York Times first reported his death Friday.

