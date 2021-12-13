William Philip Birkemeier

William Philip Birkemeier, Professor Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin and resident of Spring Green for almost 50 years, died of Covid 19 on Dec. 9, 2021.

He was 94 years old.

Bill leaves behind his wife Helen, three children Richard (Laurie), James (Tracy) and Christine (William), three foster children, Dianne Smith, Donna Plymesser (deceased) and Cathleen (Catt) Piotrowski, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bill Birkemeier was born in Chicago on November 10, 1927, the second son of William and Vally Schuldt Birkemeier. Young Bill was, from an early age, fascinated with “technology,” which in those days was the radio. His favorite “toy” growing up was a shortwave radio that he saved for months to purchase, working as a soda “jerk” in the local drugstore. During the second world war, he also made extra money woking as a radio operator for Zenith Corp. in his home town of Deerfield Il.

After high school, Bill enrolled in engineering at Northwestern University but soon enlisted in the Navy at the end of World War II. He studied electronics at Great Lakes Navel Base and then returned to Northwestern after his discharge to complete his degree. His studies involved an internship at Collin’s Radio Corp. (now Collin’s Aerospace) in Cedar Rapids, IA and he worked for the company for several years after graduation.

It was in Cedar Rapids that he met Helen Taggart, a music student at Coe College. After a whirlwind courtship, they married on Feb 3, 1951. Son Richard came along a year later and Jim arrived just 16 months after that. Bill returned to college to earn his Masters Degree and doctorate and Sister Christine was born in 1957 in Lafayette, IN. In 1960, now Dr. William P. Birkemeier accepted a professorship at the prestigious University of Wisconsin College of Engineering and moved his family one final time, to Madison, WI.

As a University professor at a major research-one Institution, Dr. Birkemeier made significant contributions to his discipline of Electrical and Computer Engineering. His research in radio communication and signal theory lead to two US patents, significant advances in the development of Doppler radar and satellite weather forecasting, and his work attracted top graduate students from all over the world. Bill also did consulting work for such major aerospace companies as Giddings & Lewis, Astronautics Corporation, and Honeywell. He was ultimately elected to chair the Electrical Engineering department before he retired in 1992.

But his many responsibilities as a teacher and research scientist didn’t keep him from being a devoted husband and a wonderful father. Both Helen and Bill made time to be involved in their children’s lives and many activities. Helen taught them all music through piano lessons and both parents volunteered to lead the local Scouting organizations that Chris, Jim and Richard enjoyed as adolescents. Bill, the consummate engineer, was particularly interested in teaching his kids to be handy with tools and they had many projects under his supervision, from repairing car engines to building model airplanes. They even built a cabin in the woods.

Their 30 years in Madison included membership at Covenant Presbyterian Church where Helen played the organ and Bill often sang in the choir. But the long drive into Madison every week became too much and Helen and Bill so they joined Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green in 2005 where Helen is a member still. Bill applied his engineering skills yet again at Christ Luthern, improving the sound system and making it more accessible to the hearing impaired.

In addition to their three children, Helen and Bill elected to take several foster children into their home. The first, Dianne Smith came to live with the family in 1965 and was followed by Donna Plymesser and Catherine Piotrowski, both physically disabled children. Donna died of cancer a few years ago but Dianne and Catt are both still a part of the family.

In 1973, Bill and Helen purchased the old Frank Schwartz farm north of Spring Green as a second home, calling it Timbergreen farm. Both sons Richard and Jim lived there over the years and Jim has made it his permanent home, building his own log house across the road from Helen and Bill’s.

Bill and Helen retired to Timbergreen Farm in 1990 and have been full-time Spring Green residents ever since. Bill and Helen quickly became known in the Spring Green area – Helen for her wild flower business and column in the paper and Bill, as a talented “fixit” man. Folks for miles around brought him their broken appliances, electronics and family heirlooms and he put them back together, without charge! He did it because he loved the challenge and he loved to help people.

Bill filled his retirement years by renewing his love of building model airplanes and he also loved his dogs and took long walks every day through the Timbergreen hills. Bill and Helen also loved to travel and were active in the Elder Hostel program with many trips throughout the US and Europe. They also accompanied a church trip to Haiti to fix up a hospital that had fallen into disrepair and put it back into use.

About three years ago, Bill began to show signs of confusion and was having difficulty putting his thoughts into words. The dementia gradually got worse and he lost most of his ability to communicate verbally. Then Covid struck and they were isolated in their house until vaccines were available. Finally Helen and Bill moved into The Meadows in Spring Green in September, 2020 where Bill passed away on December 9, 2021 a the age of 94, after an intense case of Covid attacked his weakened immune system.

Bill Birkemeier is remembered as a wonderful husband of 71 years, a loving father to six children and eleven grand and great-grand children, a respected educator and scientist, a valued friend and mentor, and as a beloved member of the community. He will be greatly missed. At this time there is no date for a memorial service

