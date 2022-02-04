William ‘Bill’ Moser

by Obituaries

William P. “Bill” Moser, age 93, of Monticello, died on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Bill was born on October 7, 1928, at home, in Exeter Township, Green County, Wisconsin, the son of Frederick W. and Lydia (Freitag) Moser. He attended Wallace Rural School and graduated from Monticello High School in 1946.

He was united in marriage to Carol R. Kundert on April 24, 1954 at the Union Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Bill farmed on the Moser home farm, a century farm, in Exeter Township for many years. He worked at Laidlaw Corporation in Monticello for 22 years before retiring in 1995. Bill enjoyed driving as he drove the school bus for the Monticello School District and most recently for Monticello Ford and Voegeli Chevrolet for dealer trades.

He was a long time member of Zwingli United Church of Christ serving on the church consistory for several years, Sugar River Watershed, and was active in the Monticello Area Historical Society. He was the recipient of the Green County Quality of Life Award in 2002. He enjoyed traveling with Carol to all 50 states, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and Canada.

He and Carol had a sense of adventure, as they enjoyed whitewater rafting on the Colorado, hot air balloon rides in Pennsylvania and Sedona, Arizona, an airplane ride in the Grand Canyon, an open cockpit bi-plane ride in Sedona, Arizona, a jet boat ferry (The Cat) from Maine to Nova Scotia, Canada, and a visit to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He and Carol also were avid puzzle enthusiasts. In his younger days, Bill was an avid bow hunter, trapper, and loved all types of gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol Moser; a son, Michael Moser, both of Monticello; a daughter, Jane (David) Moser-Cox of Durango, CO; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David F. Moser; and a sister and brother-in-law, Marion and Lyle Sinnett.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at the Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Monticello.

Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, February 7, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established in Bill’s name for Zwingli United Church of Christ. The VOEGELI-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monticello, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.