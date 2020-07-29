William Matthew “Bill” Waters

Site staff by Site staff

BROOKLYN – William Matthew “Bill” Waters, age 60, of Brooklyn, Wis., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born in Madison, Wis., on Aug. 31, 1959, to Harold and Catherine Waters.

On June 16, 1999, he married his best friend, Suzette “Sue” Hutchcroft. Bill graduated from Madison East High School and went on to become a Journeyman Toolmaker after earning his Certification of Apprenticeship on July 15, 1988. Bill worked for 14 years as a Toolmaker at Placon Corporation in Madison. He recently retired from Tom Martin Enterprises as a Grounds Supervisor at Cherokee Condominiums. Bill was a farmer at heart. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping and raising chickens. He took pride in his 1970 Dodge Dart show car and was a Mopar enthusiast. Bill mostly loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Sue; three children, James, Stephanie (Dan) Broadway and Cody Bartow; five grandchildren; sister, MaryLou (John) Lottes; brother, Mike (Barb) Waters; father and mother-in-law, Fred and Judy Moon; sisters-in-laws, Jackie (Greg) Block and Robin (Kurt) Bohndorf; brother-in-law, Jeff Nickel; aunts, Rachel Caruso, Alice (Jim) Wilcox and Barbara (Bill) Bougher; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Adolph and Hedwig Pertzborn and Dan and Louise (Kruse) Waters; and sister-in-law Kimberly Nickel.

A private family graveside service will be held at Town of Rutland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for his grandchildren’s educational fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

