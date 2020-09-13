William Leonard “Bill” Cherek

MCFARLAND – William Leonard “Bill” Cherek, age 59, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home in McFarland, Wis.

Bill was born on Jan. 12, 1961, to Leonard and June Cherek in Milwaukee, Wis. He grew up (raised hell) in Madison, Wis. and graduated from Edgewood High School of the Sacred Heart in 1979. Bill was an exceptional athlete throughout high school; he played varsity football and track, setting multiple unbreakable records that he never let anyone forget.

After high school, Bill began working for his father as a drywaller aside his twin brother, Peter Cherek. Together they allegedly helped build “half of the Florida Keys.” Bill and Peter then started their own individual companies, “Cherek Texture Systems” and “Cherek Painting,” but continued to work alongside each other, and the rest was history.

The biblical meaning of William is “determined protector,” which is exactly what Bill Cherek was, with his 6’2” stature and boisterous voice, no one dared to mess with. Bill was notorious for his excellent cooking skills and was constantly providing delicious meals for his two daughters and all their friends. Although he was exceptionally large and loud, he was the kind of man that even if he only had a dime to his name, he invited anyone into his home with open arms and a table full of food; he was the epitome of “gentle giant.”

Aside from cooking, Bill was a huge outdoors man. He loved deer and duck hunting, as well as fishing, deep sea fishing, scuba diving, swimming, traveling and so much more. Bill enjoyed his autumn Sunday afternoons yelling at the Green Bay Packers and his summer Sundays quietly paying attention to NASCAR races. One of Bill’s favorite everyday hobbies was telling stories about his incredible, insane, wild, hilarious life that he loved so much. Bill was loved by so many and will be missed every day.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring two daughters, Carli and Cierra Cherek; mother, June Cherek; mother of Carli and Cierra and good friend, Dawn Cherek; his twin brother/best friend, Peter (Mindy) Cherek; his three wonderful sisters, Wendy (Kevin) Reilly, Jennifer (Tom) Leyer and Lennie (Bill) Franz; as well as many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Friends and family are invited to an outdoor visitation at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. Burial will be at Town of Dunn Burying Ground.

“Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.”

