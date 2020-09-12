William Lee “Bill” Goettler

FITCHBURG – It is with great sadness that the family of William Lee “Bill” Goettler announce his passing on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. After battling health issues with his heart and lungs for many years, he has gone to be with the angels.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 29 years, Carin; children, Wesley (Kali) grandchildren Leah & Declan, Seairra, Tiffany, Amanda and William; grandchildren, ; parents, Alice (George) Goettler and Regan (Deby) Grunlund; sisters, Kelly Goettler, Tara Grunlund and her children, Carly, Bradley and Caleb, Roberta (Darren) Mastie and her children, Akasha and Kairi, and Jami Goettler; brothers, Dan Grunlund and his children, Lily, Lana and Alli, Josh Grunlund, Michael Grunlund and his son, David, and George (Katie) Goettler; mother-in-law, Ginger Mieden; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Bill was born on Nov. 18, 1970, in Iron Mountain, Mich. He spent his childhood in Upper Michigan, however, Madison, Wis. was his home. He always believed his greatest accomplishments were being a husband and father. He was a proud serviceman of U.S. Army Training and then the National Guard where he received an honorable medical discharge.

He enjoyed bowling, playing darts, watching movies with the family, telling long-winded tales of adventures, visiting camp up north, and cheering on the Packers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the UW Hospital and the staff at the Villa of Middleton Village for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.” Luke 23:43

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16