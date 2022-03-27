William Lee “Bill” Cramer

by Obituaries

William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.

Bill worked a variety of jobs throughout his life. He was a strong supporter of small businesses and for a few years owned a tavern in Platteville, WI, and subsequently a gift shop in Clinton, IA. He was also an avid historian and one of his last jobs was working for Experience Works, Inc. at the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museum in Platteville, WI. He also supported and frequently donated to the Clinton Historical Society.

Bill was a very dedicated member of his community and sought opportunities to actively contribute his skillset. He had been a past president of the Platteville Library Board and served on the Commission on Aging and Disability and Historic Preservation Commission. He was an active volunteer at the Platteville Senior Center and served as president of PASS (Platteville Area Senior Services).

He married Debra Ann Wille May 29, 1982. They divorced in 1994. He is the biological father of 3 daughters: Joanna (Mitchell) Paykel, Julianna (Zachary) Cain and Susanna (Jon) Belschner. He is the adoptive father of 2 sons: David and Frank (Angela) Cramer. He is survived by 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 brothers: David (Loren Kaneshige), Larry, Dale (Cindy) and a sister Vicky (David) Kruse. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Debra (Garvey) Cramer.

A visitation is to be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, WI. Memorial donations may be made to the Platteville Senior Center (peak@platteville.org). Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.