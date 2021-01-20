William L. Hollingsworth

Site staff by Site staff

JANESVILLE – William “Bill” L. Hollingsworth M.S., age 78, passed away at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, on January 15, 2021. Bill was born on January 5, 1943, to Spence and Charlotte (Faye) Hollingsworth of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Bill married Esther F. Rice on November 20, 2009. Esther donated one of her kidneys to Bill in 2015, in a life-saving operation.

After 55 years of serving the community, Bill retired in 2015 from one of his many vocational achievements as owner of Janesville Psychiatric Clinic, LLC. He earned a double Master Degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in1996. Bill chose this course of study after being severely injured by a perpetrator while working as a Janesville Police Department (JPD) Officer. During his 20 years in the JPD, Bill also founded the Police Chaplaincy Program. He earned his Criminal Science degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville shortly after joining the police force in 1966.

Bill was ordained as a Minister after attending Seminary, School of Theology. Throughout the years, he was instrumental to Faith Bible Chapel and was a core member of both Bethel Baptist Church and the Assembly of God Church. Bill owned and operated Dove Christian Book Store, where he sold engraved bibles, Christian books, and plaques which they made by hand. At Midwest Christian Center, he was an Elder initially, then served as a Pastor for decades. In his spare time, Bill raised five children. He wanted the best for his children’s education and thus became Vice Principal at Midwest Christian Academy, where he taught academics (Political Science and Debate Team Coach). Bill was a state certified caregiver for foster children also, and intermittently cared for five foster children.

For many years, he was President of the Rock County Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International. Bill would often host guest affiliates and welcome them into his home, including hosts of the 700 Club, Pat Robertson and Ben Kinchlow (in addition to many others). Bill was also a member in the Rock County Republican Party.

After earning his double Master degree in Psychology, Bill worked with the Rock County Adolescent CHPS Department as a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, CADC, and Clinical Substance Abuse Counselor. Bill later worked at Genesis Counseling Services. Thereafter, he worked with Janesville Psychiatric Clinic as a psychotherapist. He eventually bought the practice. He acquired facilitation of the Rock Valley Correctional SOT program. Bill was a Board Certified Clinical Member of the American Association of Christian Counselors; Substance Abuse Professional (Federal DOT); Licensed Marriage and Family Psychotherapist; LPC, and LCH. Bill was also a Red Cross Mental Health Service Professional.

Never being one to rest, after retirement Bill established BC Psych Clinic and provided outpatient counseling and psychotherapy gratis to those in need. Bill also volunteered his psychiatric therapeutic services to “Gifts” Men’s Shelter on a regular basis in his last many years. Bill was member of Faith Community Church, and devoted much of his time to leading bible studies and prayer groups. Even during the 2020 COVID pandemic, he facilitated meetings in a park pavilion.

He loved nature and being in it. Bill loved to camp in his younger years and made huge authentic teepees from the knowledge he gained from becoming an Eagle Scout as a young man. Earning this rank in the Boy Scouts of America, shaped him into the man he grew to be. Only 4% achieve Eagle status. Bill enjoyed traveling in the US and abroad with his wife, Esther. He had many fond memories of being on St. Simons Island with his family. Bill was constantly reading and learning. He loved fishing and listening to loons on the lake. Bill enjoyed boating as often as he could; he had many boats throughout his life and cherished them all. He loved to cook and was a connoisseur of good food. Bill loved to have fun and laugh while entertaining family and friends. He valued his Scottish heritage, his kilt, bagpipes, and all thing Celtic.

Bill is survived by his wife, Esther; his children, Christina Swatzell (Bruce St. Clair), Lori (Steve) Hebel, Suzanna Hollingsworth, Matthew (Hannah) Hollingsworth, and step-daughters, Sheila Teruty, and Sherry Teruty. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Ashley Shabazz, Morgan Hennie (Adam), Kodey Hennie, Andrew Hennie, Cerana Edwardson, Isabella Berry, and his great granddaughter Bailey Brunette.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Katrina Berry.

A memorial gathering celebrating Bill’s life will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please respect COVID precautions by wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of William L. Hollingsworth, please visit our Tribute Store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.