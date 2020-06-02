William L. Boyer, Jr.

MADISON-William L Boyer, Jr., 82. was born on August 23, 1937, in Altadena, CA.

Bill died after an extended illness on May 28, 2020, in Madison, WI.

Bill was a proud graduate of the University of Oregon (1960) and a longtime fan of his beloved Oregon Ducks. After graduating, he married Janet Pedersen, the love of his life for the past 59 years. Bill had a lifelong career in the insurance industry that took him from Washington to Ohio. During this time he discovered his passion for golf. This sport brought him great joy and many lasting friendships. Bill and Janet loved to travel together and were fortunate to have visited all 50 states and many countries.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William L. Boyer, Sr. and Katherine E. Boyer (Summers).

Bill is survived by his wife, Janet; and their children, Greg Boyer and Kathy (Dave) Maurer; his grandchildren, Austin Boyer, Gage (Melanie) Maurer and Tiffany (Josh) Ingram; his sister, Judy (Frank) Blain; sister-in-law, Karen Pedersen-Hayes; mother-in-law, Mary Pedersen; and nieces, Robin Whitelaw, Debbie Blain-Porter, Holly (Kerry) Blain-Johnson, Heather (Trevor) Allen, Michele (Jay) Gilbert, Suzanne Hayes and Kristine (Nick Nibler) Hayes.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Bill’s character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to the Wisconsin Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at: https://heartlandhospicefund.org.

