William L. “Bill” Carter

William L. “Bill” Carter, Sr., age 71, of Highland, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Wm. S Middleton Memorial V.A. Hospital in Madison following a brief battle with lung cancer.

Bill was born on December 16, 1948 in Dodgeville to Lloyd and Ruth (Palan) Carter. He was a 1967 graduate of the Highland High School. Bill served in the U.S. Navy with two tours in Viet Nam. He married Kathy Meuer of Dodgeville on June 10, 1972. Bill was an Over the Road Trucker and Heavy Equipment Operator until retiring in 2011. He served on the Highland Fire Department for over 30 years and was a member of the Robert Kail American Legion Post #422 and the McGuire-Longmeier V.F.W. Post #9440. His favorite past times were hunting, fishing and following his grandkids on Facebook.

He was preceded in death by his son, William Carter, Jr. on August 21, 1992; his parents and Kathy’s parents, Gilbert and Alice Meuer.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kathy of Highland; his daughter, Tracy (Shawn) Thompson of Arena; two grandchildren, Hailey Carter and Colton Thompson; five brothers, Doug Carter, Syd (Jayne) Carter, Brad (Lesa) Carter and Randall Carter, all of Highland and Rodney (Bernadette) Carter of Dodgeville; two sisters, Jodeanne Carter of Highland and Renee (Daniel) Cholvin of St. Petersburg, FL; as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, 19, 2020 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by the Highland American Legion and V.F.W. Posts and the U.S. Navy Military Honors Detail. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday after 10:00 A.M.

Memorials to the Highland Fire Department or American Legion would be greatly appreciated. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com