William John “Bill” Dickson

MADISON/WAUSAU-William John Dickson, affectionately known as “Billy Jack”, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Bill was born on Sept. 24, 1956, to William F. and Barbara E. (Liddicoat) Dickson. He was the third of their four children, Connie, Carol, Bill, and Bart. His family later grew with the addition of his stepbrothers, Carl (Lynne) and Gary (Feather) Strasburg.

Bill graduated from LaFollette High School, where he enjoyed great friendships and proudly played for the football and wrestling teams. He later attended Madison Technical College where he earned his Master Carpenter’s Certification. He used his carpentry skills throughout his life, both personally and professionally.

In his early twenties, Bill made a living as a trapper. During this time, he met and married his former wife, Deborah, who shared his love of the outdoors. They had two children, Chezarae and Allondra, and formed a family with Deborah’s daughter, Tera.

Bill went on to work as a carpenter for Sullivan Brothers and with an exceptional work ethic, he was able to move into a role as a project manager. Bill enjoyed 20+ years and many memories with the company.

Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, boating, snowmobiling, and football. He also loved vacationing and joyful moments with his family.

In 2015, Bill was diagnosed with early-onset dementia. He was able to enjoy a few years at home with assistance from family and community organizations. The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) played a significant role as a resource to keep Bill at home until declining health required him to be placed in a nursing home in 2018.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and William; brother, Bart (1983); and sister, Carol (2011). He leaves behind several loved ones, including his two daughters, Chezarae Dickson (Emily Mills) of Madison and Allondra (Scott) Carman; two grandsons, Sylas and Oliver Carman of Athens, Wis.; and his sister, Connie (Rod) Beidler of Colorado Springs, Colo.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations be gifted in Bill’s memory to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin: www.alzwisc.org. or 888-308-6251.

We are grateful for all of the support our family has been blessed with and would like to thank friends and family, Bill’s caretakers, the professionals we’ve worked with, the ADAW, UW Hospital, and Agrace HospiceCare for your kindness, compassion, and guidance. We are also grateful that throughout this difficult disease, Bill maintained his recognition and adoration for loved ones, as well as his zest for life, laughter, music, and dance.

