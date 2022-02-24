William J. Prestwood

by Obituaries

William J. Prestwood, 76, of Soldiers Grove, formerly of La Crosse and Avoca died on Monday, February 21, 2022, at his home lovingly surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on September 8, 1945, in La Crosse the son of William and Margaret (Geier) Prestwood. Bill was united in marriage to Karen Kleinhaus on August 1, 1964.

Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years Karen of Soldiers Grove;

children: Randy (Brenda) Prestwood of Avoca,

Sheila (Jamey) Wardell of Avoca,

Bill (Ivy) Prestwood of LaCrescent, MN;

7 grandchildren;

7 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way;

brothers and sister: Robert Prestwood of La Crosse,

Donald (LeeAnne) Prestwood of Florida;

Bonnie (Tom) Krueger of La Crosse;

sister-in-law: Kay Prestwood of Black River Falls;

many other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, son John, brothers and sister Daniel Prestwood, Jeanne Bundy, Jerry Prestwood and sister-in-law Sharon Prestwood.

Per Bill’s wishes there will not be a formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

