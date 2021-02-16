William J. Nilles

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

FITCHBURG – William Julius Nilles, known by many as “Wild Bill” passed away on Monday Feb. 8, 2021, at home with family present after a brief illness.

Bill was born in Madison on Nov. 25, 1932 to Frank and Agnes Nilles, and grew up along with his two sisters, Lorraine and Fran, in the Greenbush neighborhood (“The Bush”) of South Madison.

Bill lived a colorful life and certainly by his terms. Some would say “what you saw is what you got with Bill.” His humor stood out, he loved to laugh, and when talking with friends there was always a “Bill Nilles” story to be told.

Bill loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and was known to have a fishing pole or two in his car at the ready. He enjoyed going to a family cottage with his boys. He was social and outgoing, known to frequent Lane’s Bakery for a cup of coffee and a donut, but primarily to shoot the breeze with other long-time customers and new friends made.

Bill was well known in his neighborhood of Greenfield Park in Fitchburg. He could always be seen working around his home, his neighbor’s homes, his son’s home! He was a fixture walking to the park, always helping anyone he could, always ready to share a funny story and a positive bible thought with friends and strangers.

He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Dressel on Oct. 3, 1959, and together they set out to raise their growing family of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Lorraine. He is survived by wife, Jackie; sister, Fran; sons, Daniel (Rebecca), David (Dawn), and Chris (Sarah); and daughter Jody (Jim Hays). He was a proud grandfather to Austin, Connor, Carter, and Mikaela.

Bill will be greatly missed. He had faith in the resurrection hope and promise provided by Jehovah God at Job 14:14,15 “You will call…” We look forward to welcoming Bill back!

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.