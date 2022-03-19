William J. Frisch

MIDDLETON – William J. “Bill” Frisch, age 77, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home with family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the son of Ralph and Ruth (Punswick) Frisch.

Bill graduated from Middleton High School a long time ago. He married the love of his life, Jo Jeanne McQueen. Bill delivered fuel for Middleton Farmer’s Co-Op for many years, and retired working for MCI plumbing. Bill’s true love was landscape maintenance with his father and son. He was a member of the Middleton Fire Department for 16 years.

Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sports fan. He loved playing Euchre with family and friends and donated to many casinos along the way.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Kim (Jeff) Mickelson; son, Rick (Paula Duryea) Frisch; grandchildren, Tanner and Seth Mickelson; siblings, Nancy (Kirk) Jolliffe, Sandy (Dale) Schmidt and John (Margaret); and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Jeanne; and his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at REX’S INNKEEPER, 301 N. Century Ave., Waunakee, at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s name to the Middleton Fire Company No. 1 or Agrace HospiceCare. A special thank you to Agrace and Middleton Fire for all their wonderful care and support.

