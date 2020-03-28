William Hinsenkamp

Site staff by Site staff

WAUKESHA, Wis. – William Hinsenkamp, age 76, of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

He was born on March 21, 1944, in West Allis, Wis., the son of Joseph Dorn and Marie (Murarik) Dorn.

He graduated from Elcho High School in Langlade County and UW-Madison with degrees in English Literature and Educational Research. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force stationed in Turkey during the Vietnam War. After his service ended, he began a long career in Education and Educational Consulting at UW – Milwaukee.

He loved sailing, especially on Lake Michigan. Mastery of the art and science of sailing and being on the water were his passions. He was a writer and a poet, a photographer and a stained-glass artist. He was an introspective man who was most comfortable with an intimate circle of family and friends.

Bill is survived by his son, Jeremy (Corinn Harless) Elton; his former wife, Merry Fuersten; his siblings Marilyn Dorn (Peter) Miess and Robert Dorn; his sister-in-law, Nancy Terando; grandchildren, Skylar Higgenbotham, Mai and Liam Elton; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Dorn; his brother, Thomas Dorn; his daughter, Sarah Hinsenkamp; and his sister-in-law, Mary Dorn.

