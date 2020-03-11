William Henry “Bill” Wille

BLACK EARTH – William Henry “Bill” Wille passed away Monday March 9, 2020, in his home after living several years with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Bill was born Oct. 14, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin to Henry and Alice (Pfister) Wille. He is survived by his spouse of 48 years, Jan; and children, Kathy (Joe) Virnig, Karen (Greg) Aulwes Deuschle and Jake (Tricia) Wille. He is also survived by grandchildren, John and Mark Virnig, Elizabeth Deuschle and Audrey and Lacey Wille; sister-in-law, Linda Wille; brother-in-law, Duane Ott; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marland; and sister, Geraldine.

Bill graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School in 1970 and started working on the family farm after graduation. An avid outdoorsman, he could often be found hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and motorcycling. He taught snowmobile safety for more than 20 years, served on the board of the Berry Roxbury Insurance, and was a supervisor for the Town of Berry. He retired from farming in 2001 but stayed active working Final Touch Sod farm and at DH Repair.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5435 Scherbel Road, Black Earth, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center Street, Black Earth, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Hupp’s office and Agrace Hospice Care for their attention and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s memory to Wisconsin Heights FFA, where Bill enjoyed helped shaping future farmers, or CurePSP.

We bid a fond farewell to Bill as he leaves for his final ride. May there be smooth trails, cool breezes, clear skies and open roads on your journey.

