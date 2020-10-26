William H. Cozine

On October 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, William Hopkins Cozine, 88, of Spring Green, WI, passed away peacefully and went home to be with his Lord.

He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.

Bill was born on December 8, 1931, in Jamaica, Queens, New York, the son of William Hopkins Cozine, Sr. and Margaret Amelia (Busch) Cozine. He grew up on Long Island until 1950, when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. As a base photographer, he was assigned to do the publicity for John Wayne and Janet Leigh, who were filming the movie “Jet Pilot” on the George Air Force Base in Victorville, California. Bill served as Photo Lab Chief during the Korean War. After returning to the states, he met his future wife, Airman Fay Hack. In July 1954, he moved to Waco, Texas, where they were married on July 22, 1954.

Bill’s many years of employment included working at Phillips Petroleum Research, where they were developing the very secretive solid rocket propellent that later fueled the rocket ship that went to the moon. In 1955, Bill, Fay, and infant daughter Bridget moved to Long Island, New York. Other than a short-lived stay in Indiana, the family, which now included five children, lived on the east coast until 1971. They moved to Spring Green, Wisconsin, on July 4th, where Bill continued his career as a manufacturer’s rep, and the River Valley area has been their home ever since.

In 1992, he opened Grandpa’s Treasure House-Antiques & Collectibles in Arena. He worked for Leath Furniture, Sears, and Land’s End, where he retired in 2017. Bill enjoyed surf fishing, garage sales, and visiting with people. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he replied, “as a friend”. Those who knew him could attest to that fact, as they witnessed his generous spirit, kind heart, and great sense of humor. He volunteered with VetsRoll.org, Meadows Assisted Living and Memory Care, Bargain Nook, and Arena VFW.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Peggy and her husband Bill Dowling; a son Scott; a daughter Renee Mulder; and a granddaughter Lindsey Marie Cozine.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Fay; a daughter Bridget (Steve) Roberts of Spring Green; a son Keith of Tampa, Florida; and a daughter Michele (John) Westurn of Beaver, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law Dixie (Williams) Cozine; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held at his home in Spring Green, with the support and assistance of Pastor Kendall and Juli Harger.

A private family service was held at his home in Spring Green, with the support and assistance of Pastor Kendall and Juli Harger.