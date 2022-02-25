William Frontzak, Jr.

William A. Frontzak Jr., age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born on June 14, 1971 in Monroe, WI the son of William and Shirley Frontzak, Sr. Bill graduated from Monticello High School in 1989. He always had a passion for anything with an engine that he turned into his vocation. Bill worked as a mechanic at Washington Implement and Erb Implement until he started Sugar River Power Center in 2000, servicing and selling outdoor power equipment. On April 23, 2005 he was united in marriage to Sharen Robert at the Washington Reformation Church, their union brought their daughters Ashley and Reanne. Bill loved truck & tractor pulling, snowmobiling, and anything with high horsepower. He was a member of the Badger State Tractor Pullers, Green County Fall Nationals, Argyle Rod & Gun Club, and the Brooklyn Sportsman’s Club.

Bill is survived by his wife Sharen, daughters Ashley and Reanne, father and mother Bill and Shirley Frontzak Sr., sisters April (Dean) Lehr and Sheila (Nick) Marty, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Dorothy Frontzak Sr. and Lester and Lillian Busch, and uncle George Frontak Jr.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave, New Glarus, WI.

A memorial fund has been established

