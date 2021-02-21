William Edward Armstrong

MADISON – William “Bill” Armstrong, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 5, 1931, in a parsonage in LaValle, Wis., the son of Willie and Estey (Ekelberry) Armstrong. Bill married Elizabeth “Betty” Weber on Oct. 8, 1955, in Richland Center, Wis.

Bill graduated from Richland Center High School. He worked with his dad doing carpenter work and farming. He met Betty at Thomas Bakery. After they were married, they moved to North Prairie, Wis. and worked at Waukesha Motors. In 1957 they moved to Madison and he went to work for Sears. He also worked for over 30 years for the City of Madison Forestry and Parks Department. Bill was a Sunday School teacher and usher at Monona Oaks Community Church.

Bill is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Jeanne Armstrong and Karen Hansen; granddaughters, Lori (Chris) Cater, Lynsey Hansen (Drue Christiansen) sisters, Shirley Fogo (Charles Oliver) and Ruth Reichel; many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A celebration of William’s life will be held at a later date.

