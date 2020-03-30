William E. “Bill” Hackl

Spring Green – William E. “Bill” Hackl age 88 of Spring Green passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Sauk Prairie Hospital.

He was born on November 27, 1931 in Spring Green the son of Oscar and Bernadette (Siefert) Hackl. He was married to the former Virginia R. Mueller on August 5, 1961. Bill served in the United States Navy, was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his 3 children, Janeen (Kevin) Eberle of Lone Rock, Keith (Rebecca) Hackl of Plain, Dean (Sara) Hackl of Lone Rock; 6 grandchildren, Stephanie (Scott) Potter, Rebecca (Jesse) Weidner, Scott (Rachel) Eberle, Julie (Travis) Louis, Steven Peterson, Erin Hackl; 8 great grandchildren, Blake, Bentley, Allison Potter, Brayden, Bransyn, Brooklyn Eberle, Ashton Peterson, Iris Weidner; 3 brothers, Bob (Phyllis) Hackl, Byron Hackl, Jim Hackl; 2 sisters, Betty Wardle, Bonnie (Dennis) Longmeir; 2 sisters-in-law, Bonnie Marie Hackl, Alice Frederick; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virginia; his parents, Oscar and Bernadette Hackl, and his son, Kevin Hackl.

A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Spring Green American Legion Post #253.

A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. John’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.