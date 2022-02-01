William D. “Bill” Vivian

Dodgeville/Mineral Point – William D. “Bill” Vivian, age 95, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehab.

He was born on August 13, 1926, the 2nd of 5 children born to Morris and Fern (Wasley) Vivian. He graduated from Rewey High School in 1944 as valedictorian of his class.

Bill married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Betty” Krinkey on November 30, 1949. They spent 55 wonderful years together before her death in 2006.

Dad was an avid deer hunter and trapper. He loved playing bingo and playing keno at the casino, as well as Oreo cookies. His greatest love was his family.

Bill leaves behind his daughters Susan (Phil) Villalpando and Debra Egan both of Dodgeville; his daughter-in-law Bonnie Vivian; his son-in-law David Ottoway; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; his first great-great grandchild due in June; his sisters June Goninen and Nancy Finley; his brother Jerry (Judy) Vivian; as well as other family and friends.

Waiting with open arms in heaven are his wife Betty, his sons David, Bob, John and Phillip, his daughters Mary and Ellen, his grandson Ryan, his in-laws William and Lillian (Chartier) Krinkey and other family and friends including Barb Cullen.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point. Rev. K Kriesel will officiate. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME.

The funeral service will be live streamed through the Gorgen Funeral Services Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Gorgen-Funeral-Services-110519437223483

Masks are required to be worn for your duration in the funeral home.

There will be no funeral luncheon.

