William Carl “Bill” Blatterman

by Obituaries

MADISON / OREGON – William Carl “Bill” Blatterman, age 67, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by his beloved family.

He was born on Jan. 18, 1954, in Madison, Wis., to Glenn and Lois Blatterman.

Bill was a hard-working family man with a heart of gold – everything he did was for his family. His two daughters were his world and when he met Kristine in 2000, he gained a beloved wife and three sons. Family always made him happy and smile. His love for animals was undeniable, especially his little puppies. He was a social butterfly who loved to chat, tell stories and could always make you laugh.

This hard-working successful man started his construction business in 1982 from concrete to building houses – he was a perfectionist, and no detail went unnoticed. He loved being at the job site and working with the guys and talking shop. He took much pride in his landscaping and flower beds.

He adored his children and grandchildren. He especially enjoyed social gatherings, family dinners, family vacations, watching the kids sporting events (never missed a soccer game or ski show), coffee visits, working on projects with the boys and watching A&E feed the fish – he just loved to be around his family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Kristine; children, Heather (Paul) Carow, Melissa (Nick) Haak, Ricky (Erin) Arsenault, Shawn (Lisa) Arsenault and Nicholas Arsenault; grandchildren, Lily, Brooke, Lexi, Adelyn and Evan William (“A&E”), Corbin and Bodhi; brother, Don (Rhoda) Blatterman; sister, Janice (Gene) Schulz; aunt, Alice Blatterman; and of course, his beloved puppies, Koko, Bubba, Lil Wolfie; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and nephew.

A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood, Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Burial will be in the Town of Dunn Burying Grounds, followed by a luncheon at the church at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Paddy’s Paws (animal rescue).

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com <http://www.gundersonfh.com>.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.