William C. (Bill) “Bingo” Seitz

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA – William C. (Bill) “Bingo” Seitz, age 74, of Monona, passed away on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

He was born on July 27, 1946, in Johnson Creek, Wis., the son of Robert and Loretta (Ambrose) Seitz.

Bill survived Catholic grade school, graduated from Johnson Creek High School and UW- Whitewater. He proudly served in the U.S. National Guard.

Bill was affectionately nicknamed, Bingo, after wearing a sweater to work that resembled a Bingo Card. He loved the name so much that he had it on his license plate. Bill worked in auto sales and leasing for many years at Kunes Country in Stoughton (formerly Stark of Stoughton). He loved his customers and looked forward to seeing them at the dealership when they returned for service.

Bill was a member of MGBMA, Southern Wisconsin Parrothead Club and International Association of Turtles. He could be found volunteering at Monona Fourth of July Festival, Chili Fest and the early years of the Monona Farmer’s Market.

Bingo will be fondly remembered for his “groaner” jokes and “Mr. Mechanical” abilities. He was always in a good mood and was friends to everyone he met. He loved rooting for his Packers, Brewers and Badgers and wouldn’t miss a bus trip to the Brewers or Packers. He loved grilling in the summer, concocting complex culinary creations in his crockpot in the winter, hosting holiday get-togethers, Packer parties, pickle parties and five o’clock somewhere celebrations.

Bill looked forward to trips in the winter to warmer places, as long as there was sun, beer and beaches. He especially liked his annual trip to CWB. In the summer he enjoyed boating or sitting on the pier with drink in hand watching the boaters going by.

Bill is survived by his sweetie of 25+ years, Kathy Gerber; dog, Macy; felines, Freddie and Francine; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Kathy’s parents; numerous furry four-legged companions; his tonsils and a right leg amputation in October of 2020.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. For guest safety, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be gifted in Bill’s name to Monona Grove Business Men’s Association (MGBMA) to be put towards funding scholarships and community outreach programs.

In remembrance of Bingo, raise your glass: Be kind to everyone you encounter, hug someone close and tell them you love them.

A special thank you to Just Checking In, Agrace HosiceCare and Bill’s special speech therapist, Marie for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.