William Burns

William Burns, age 92 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston.

Private graveside services will be held.

William was born February 17, 1928 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Roscoe and Jewel (Williams) Burns. He served in the United States Air Force from August 1946, attained the rank of sergeant, and was honorably discharged in May of 1949. While in the military he married Mary Bruns on March 13, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois. William loved playing the guitar, had his own band known as The Rhythm Wranglers and put together his own T.V. show in Decatur, Illinois called Down State Jamboree. He also worked as a computer programmer at Badger Ordnance, worked at Hankscraft in Reedsburg and at Brunner Manufacturing in Mauston. For fun William liked to ride motorcycle, attend garage sales and was a ham radio operator.

William is survived by sons, William “Butch” (Linda) Burns and David (Leann) Burns; daughters, Cheryl Klett (Ken Schneider), Patty (Kenny) Briggs and Beverly “Buzz” Barnes (Jim Betz); a sister, Joanne Tubbs; 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn.