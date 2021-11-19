William “Bill” Schmale

by Obituaries

William “Bill” Schmale died on Tues Nov. 16, 2021, at a Madison hospital.

Bill was born on Oct 5, 1929, in Madison to Melvin and Loretta (Bartow) Schmale. He married Evelyn Taylor on May 23, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa.

He was a plumber for 65 years and the Plumbing Inspector for the Town of Westport for 50 years.

He ski-jumped in his youth and loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed spending weekends at their trailer in Lynxville for many years. In recent years he liked to take trips to the casino.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; a daughter, Lynn (Chuck) Valliere; a son, Gary; sister-in-law, Sandy Taylor; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.

A private family service will be held per Bill’s request.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI

