William “Bill” Paul Ketelboeter

William “Bill” Paul Ketelboeter, age 83 of Cross Plains, died Monday May 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side and Willie’s Road House playing.

He was born on December 5, 1936 in Marxville, the son of Paul and Luella (Stapelmann) Ketelboeter. He attended Marxville grade school and Mazomanie High School. On February 2, 1957 William married Velma J. Duhr. After serving 3 years in the army he started work at Oscar Meyer in Madison for over 40 years. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking after retirement. Bill liked to have the grand kids over and tell them stories of the good old days. The grand kids would always stop by and tell grandpa their fishing and hunting stories also.

Bill is survived by his wife Velma for over 63 years, children, Kevin of Black Earth, Lori (Mark) Witwen of Cleveland, Texas, Karl (Kim Nachtical) Ketelboeter of Dane, and Steve (Sandy) Ketelboeter of Dane. 10 grand kids and 3 great grand kids. He is further survived by siblings Shirley (Don Offer) Salava of Madison, Arlan (Lori) Ketelboeter of Cross Plains.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.

Bill’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care. The family would also like to thank Hooverson Funeral Home for their services.

Private family services were held at home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Then we can all safely gather to share stories, laughter and love for Bill.