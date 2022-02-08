William “Bill” P. Whitelock

Verona – William “Bill” P. Whitelock, age 72, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

He was born in Denham, England on July 1, 1949, the son of William and Violet (Coombes) Whitelock. Bill married Leonie “Lee” Fifer in 1976 and they moved to the United States in 1987. Bill enjoyed being outside and spending time in nature and seeing the wildlife. He was an excellent caretaker for Lee. He loved Lee very much, she was so special to him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lee; his daughter, Samantha (Benjamin) Moyes; grandchildren, Sydney and Tyler; sisters, Patricia Galvez, Sheila Johnson, and Carol Digby; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Violet; sisters, Jean and Kate; and brothers-in-law, Anthony Galvez and Tony Digby.

A Memorial Service will be held for Bill at 3pm on Friday, February 11, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr, Verona.

