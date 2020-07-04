William “Bill” John Emer Jr

PLAIN, Wis. — William “Bill” John Emer Jr., passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sauk Prairie Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Bill was born on April 9, 1935 in Plain, the son of William and Anna (Gruber) Emer. Upon graduating from St. Luke High School in 1954, Bill enlisted in the Army and served three years with the 41st Engineering Battalion in Germany. In 1966, he married Cecilia (Dederich), to whom he was a devoted husband until her passing in 1994.

On July 20, 1996 he was united in marriage to Jeanette (Jaedike), who was his devoted companion until his final breath. Bill proudly lived and worked his entire life on his family farm in Plain and operated an excavating business. He enjoyed working with his hands, hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a soft spoken, kind-hearted and humble man that will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jan; two daughters, Denise (Joe) Hanus and Peg Schammel; two stepsons, Jim (Eileen) Langdon and John (Sandy) Langdon; and eight grandchildren, Anna, Allison, William, and Katherine Hanus and Anna, Sarah, Jack and Jimmy Langdon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna Emer; a sister Everelda Schutz; a brother John Emer; and his first wife Cecelia Emer.