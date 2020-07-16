William “Bill” H. Gaschler

Site staff by Site staff

William “Bill” H. Gaschler, 74, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, passed away on July 13th, 2020.

Bill was born in Denver, Colorado to William P. and Helen (Kindsfather) Gaschler on September 20th, 1945. He attended Brighton High School, graduating in 1963. After high school, Bill enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. He returned to Brighton, Colorado and married Vickie Getz in 1968. They were married for 29 years and had two children. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Chicago, IL where Bill received his degree in Electrical Engineering which led him to a life-long career in engineering sales and manufacturing. He made Port Washington, WI his home for over 25 years. During his time there, Bill started the youth soccer league that is still going strong today. He also loved his fishing boat and spending time on Lake Michigan.

In 1993, Bill settled in Spring Green, WI as the owner of Spring Green Technologies. In 1997, he married Julie Sweeney. Together they enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at their beautiful cabin and hunting land. Bill was especially close to his grandson, Cameron, who has been his side-kick for the past 14 years. Bill loved all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. When not watching sports, he loved to golf, fish, hunt, and spend time with friends and family.

Bill is survived by his son Brian (Amy) Gaschler of Spring Green, WI, his daughter Melissa (Chris) McCaman, of Port Washington, WI, and his step-daughter Megan (Bill) Alexander of Plain, WI. He is also survived by his three grandsons; Lucas, Matthew, and Cameron as well as his niece and nephew in Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie (Sweeney) Gaschler of Spring Green, both of his parents, and his sister Carrie Jones of Brighton, CO.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke Catholic Church in Plain, Wisconsin. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the church, beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

The family requests that visitors wear face masks and practice social distancing for the safety of all attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Catholic School, Wisconsin and the River Valley Soccer Association.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.