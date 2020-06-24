William “Bill” George Meyer

VERONA – William “Bill” George Meyer, age 84, passed away at his home with family by his side on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born in Granton, WI on July 17, 1935 to parents, Edward and Rosetta (Beaver) Meyer. Bill graduated from Granton High School in 1953 and then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire where he obtained an Associate Degree in accounting. He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and served 2 years in Germany. Bill married Rita Catherine Hannan on September 26, 1959. They lived in Marshfield, WI from the beginning of their marriage until January of 1979 when Bill’s job required him to move his wife and family to Verona, WI. Bill and Rita have lived in Verona ever since.

He is a father to three children Thomas Meyer (Faith Kirch) of Madison, Lisa (John) Lemke of Wind Lake, and Laurie (Rick) Gordon of Stoughton; grandfather to three grandsons Jacob Lemke, Nicholas Lemke, and Christopher Lemke; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill was a very active community service person. He was a member of the Jaycee’s, Knights of Columbus, and a lifetime member of the Madison Elks Lodge 410 (55 years of membership). Bill was employed by Badger Fixtures after returning from the service. He was then employed by Wick Building systems as their chief accountant in Marshfield and transferred to their Mazomanie, WI office in January 1979, he retired in 2001. After retirement Bill enjoyed boating during the Summer along with socializing at the Elks Club. He was a huge Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. He and Rita took many wonderful trips together over the years to many worldly locations. They especially enjoyed visiting Las Vegas. He also filled his spare time by working part-time for Walgenmeyer Carpet and Tile as their accountant. Bill fully retired at the age of 81. Bill and Rita sold their home in Verona after 38 years and moved into a condominium in April of 2017.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice’s wonderful staff.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Care.

Private services will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona, with Father Bill Van Wagner presiding.