FITCHBURG, Wis. – William “Bill” Ellsworth Myers, age 50, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on March 13, 1970, in Hastings, Mich., the son of Max and Barbara (Thompson) Myers.

Bill was the youngest of six children in a loving family, where he was spoiled by his parents and older siblings, and enjoyed a freedom to roam and explore with friends in his small town.

After graduating from Hastings High School in 1988, Bill attended Northern Michigan University, joining fellow film students in reviving Gonzo Media, a group committed to bringing independent and overlooked movies to campus. He graduated with a BA in Film in 1996. After college, Bill moved to the Washington DC area where he worked for International Data Products, followed by time as a service technician for MetroBook. He later moved to Baltimore, doing short stints at The Charles Theater (a job he loved) and a security firm (loved it less), before becoming administrative assistant in research for GCRC at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Bill enjoyed his time in Baltimore surrounded by fellow film school graduates, independent filmmakers, and the special creative rhythm of the city.

Having reconnected with college friend, Kim (Feldhusen) Myers, he married the fellow NMU alumna on an unseasonably warm fall day, September 5, 2004, in Munising, Mich. on the shore of Lake Superior. Bill recently commented it remained in his mind ‘the best day ever’. The newlyweds lived briefly in Negaunee, Mich. where Bill worked at TV6 WLUC in both master control and as an on-air news director. A house fire hastened a move to Green Bay, Wis. near Kim’s family.

While in Green Bay, Bill worked as an account manager at Benefit Advantage, De Pere, Wis., a position he held for ten years, before an exciting opportunity to assist his family in expanding Madison’s first dedicated commercial meadery, Bos Meadery, located in Madison, Wis. Bill became manager and turned out to be an inspired and intuitive mead maker in his own right, responsible for creating some of the operation’s most popular meads: Citrus and Destroy, Fire Walk With Mead, Desert Session, and Moloko Plus. Bill was infamous for insisting on an organized bar and production area, and enjoyed his role supporting the vibrant live music community of Bos Mead Hall. He was a memorable figure behind the bar and was affectionately known as ‘Uncle Bill’ by many patrons there.

Bill was also founding member of experimental synthesizer duo, The Blips, who had a stop in Madison last year on their ‘Vulgar Display of Technology’ Tour.

Bill was known for his very quick wit and sense of humor. He was an animal lover and a baby whisperer. Bill loved to cook, was a natural in the kitchen, and loved going to restaurants. He was an enthusiastic collector of vinyl, and Record Store Days were treated as national holidays. Once in a record store in Montreal, Bill bounced on a pretty springy old floor that needed basement shoring up. He said, ‘If I have to go, through the floor of a cool record store would be fine by me.’ Bill loved live music and made annual trips to several music/camping festivals each summer with friends, in addition to being a regular at local stages wherever he lived. Movies were very important to Bill, and he sought out both high art and championed pulpy, campy films that he found equally appealing. You might get a disappointed shake of his head when he found out you had not seen something he considered essential viewing. Bill’s greatest legacy is that of a true friend to so many. Bill was effortlessly likable, hilarious, authentic, unique, and supernaturally cool. He was a natural diplomat who brought people together, and if he became your friend, he was always your friend. In this spirit, Bill was a devoted and unshakeable Detroit Lions fan. He will be deeply missed on this earth.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Kim Myers; sister, Gayle Marsh, Edgewater, Fla.; brothers, Don (Karen) Myers, Hastings, Mich., David (Jane) Myers, Jackson, Mich., Dennis Myers, Michigan, and Greg (Jeanne) Myers, Loveland, Colo.; father-in-law, David Feldhusen, Fitchburg, Wis.; sister-in-law, Rhonda Sitnikau, Green Bay, Wis.; adored nephews and nieces, Peter (Colleen Bos) DeVault; Thomas (Jennifer) DeVault, Kevin (Tara) DeVault; John (Connie) Marsh; Paul Marsh; Mary (John) Bowkus, Antosia Myers, Max (Sarah) Myers; Mitch (Karina) Myers; Melanie (Nick Schuster) McLeod; Erin (Freddie) Castillo and Petra Sitnikau; and several great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his step-mother, Connie Kupris and her children; as well as many friends who were just like family.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Barb Myers; mother-in-law, Jacquelyn Feldhusen; brother-in-law, Doug Marsh; and step-sister, Brenda Kupris Cary.

If you wish to honor Bill’s memory, please consider a donation to your local charity supporting Covid19 displaced restaurant and bar employees or local musicians, or to Agrace HospiceCare, which very compassionately cared for Bill and his family in his final days.

