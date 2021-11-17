William “Bill” Beecher

MADISON – William “Bill” Beecher, born April 23, 1940 in Green Bay to Charles & Tootie Beecher.

Graduated from West De Pere HS in 1958 and from St Norbert’s College in 1963. He taught in Ashwaubenon before going to UW-Madison for graduate school (MBA 1967). It was there he met his soulmate, Nancy Craven, whom he married in Princeton NJ in 1964. He and Nancy lived in Madison where he taught at both Sherman and Blackhawk until he retired in 1996. He believed so strongly in the power of education that he made financial sacrifices to ensure his five grandchildren could afford college.

He and Nancy enjoyed travel to many states and countries, including a visit to an indigenous village in Panama. Bill felt sure London was the city where he should have been born. Bill was so intelligent – he loved reading and doing crossword puzzles and could converse on almost any subject. He had many fun years running with the Hash House Harriers and stopping at local bars to connect with his favorite bartenders. He was often irreverent in words and behavior, which was endearing to those who loved him.

Bill was a long-term member of Cherokee Country Club and though he was a mediocre golfer, he enjoyed a lot of great matches with Eric, Steve, Mike, Tom and especially his best friend, Jan Doyle.

Unfortunately, his many hours in the sun caused a deadly skin cancer that led to his demise. His wonderful wife, Nancy, was a very good nurse during the later stages of his cancer. He was grateful to have received great medical care from Wildwood Clinic, Doctor Mulvaney, Dr Wang, and Agrace, especially Nurse Lindsay.

His favorite time in life was spent with his family. He loved watching his grandkids progress through their lives and was very proud of all of them. He was especially proud of his daughters, Kimberly & Tracy and loved them unconditionally.

He fully embodied his motto, Everything in Moderation, which reflected the humor he applied to much of life.

Bill is survived by: Wife, Nancy Beecher, Daughters, Kimberly Beecher (Lucas Miller) and Tracy Kok (Ryan Wrolstad), “great” grandkids, Bryce Bellefeuille, Riley Bellefeuille, Jacey Bellefeuille, Anna Kok, Tanner Kok and his loving sister, Sue Dickey and her husband, Jerry.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 27th, 4-6:30 p.m. at Cherokee Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Agrace Hospice or Planned Parenthood.

