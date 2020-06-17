William Arthur “Bill” Skindrud

Site staff by Site staff

MOUNT HOREB / FRIENDSHIP- William Arthur “Bill” Skindrud, age 71, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Bill was born March 11, 1949, the son of Jerome and Alma (Martinson) Skindrud. Bill graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1967. Bill and Bonnie (Brink/Gullickson) were married Feb. 6, 1988, at Springdale Lutheran Church.

Bill worked at Wingra Stone Company as a Heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the operating Engineers Local 139.

Bill loved living the “laid back life,” sitting in his man cave enjoying his PBRs and doing Sudoku. He loved his campfires, and watching any Wisconsin sports teams. Bill enjoyed hosting his annual “Nailer Golf Outing” PGA (Pathetic Golfers Association) for over 20 years. He was a deer hunter and fisherman up until just a few years ago. Bill also loved his vacations with his wife Bonnie. Anyone who knew Bill, knew his love for Bonnie. He was her Strength through hard times and there to celebrate the many joyful occasions. They were each other’s best friends and soul mates. The Love of each other’s lives.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie, Bill is survived by his children, Melissa (Nick) Schultz and their children, Zachary, Miranda, Kiera Olson, and Owen, Elliott Schultz; Billy Skindrud and his children, Lucas and Morgan Danz; Michael Gullickson (deceased) and his daughter Halle Kiesling; Heidi (Paul) Heuring and their children, Joel (Liz), Will and Natalie Heuring; Kelsi Gullickson and her children, Jordan Slack and Jenna Kay Knoble; his brothers, Rick (Ronnaug) Skindrud, Rod (Pat) Skindrud; sister, Becky (Mark) Mostrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Alice and Wayne Brink; son, Michael Gullickson; and son-in-law, Mark Olson.

A memorial service will be held at the VFW POST 9511, 2787 Erbe Road, Blue Mounds, at 12 noon, followed by a luncheon from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Casual wear and favorite Packers, Brewers and Badgers apparel are welcome.

A private family burial will be held at Springdale Lutheran Cemetery with Margaret Resan officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family.

