William Argue

New Glarus, WI / William John Argue, age 89 of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on November 29, 1930 near Hillsdale in Barron County, WI the son of Gladys Rae Barton and Abner Spencer Argue. Bill and his family first lived on a farm near Mt. Vernon, and then later moved with his parents to a farm near Belleville. Bill attended the Montrose Grade School and graduated from New Glarus High School in 1948. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Bill spent two years in service during the Korean War, driving troop transports and munitions trucks. He married Doris Stuessy in September of 1950, and they had three children, Jon Jeffrey, Marcia Renee, and Thomas William Argue.

During his lifetime Bill was a Jack-of-all Trades. He started as a railroad worker in Belleville; worked for Pet Milk in New Glarus; drove dump trucks and semi-trucks both long haul and short haul for over twenty-three years. Bill worked labor jobs, helped to build four houses, managed a car transport, was a terminal manager, and served as a Wisconsin State Trooper for five years. In his retirement he worked multiple jobs in the Belleville and New Glarus area, including his own woodworking company, “The Woodman”, where he excelled!

On August 14, 1970 he married Barbara Ellen (Disch) Guidry. She came as a package deal as Barbara’s two children Rayellen Marie Guidry and James Raymond Guidry joined their family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara, sisters Marlene Joy Freitag and Isla Rae (Robert) Wilson, five children, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by twelve brother and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Special thanks to friends Bruce and Bev McCulloch for all their help and support at this time.

Family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Pastor Kelli Fischer officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Montrose Pioneer Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

A public celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date.

